Assam's Dhubri Police bust alleged mule account network used to route cyber fraud proceeds

Assam Dhubri Police have arrested four persons, including an alleged mastermind, for their suspected involvement in operating “mule bank accounts” used to receive, transfer and launder proceeds of cyber frauds reported from different parts of the country.

The first arrest was made with the apprehension of Karam Choudhury, a resident of Dhubri town. Following his interrogation, police arrested three more persons from different locations within two days. The accused have been identified as Kalachan Ali of Fakirganj, Kamal Hussain of Jhagrarpar Part-III under Dhubri Police Station, and Samsuddin Sahajahan of Lakhipur in Goalpara district.

The arrests were made in connection with Dhubri PS Case No. 285/2026, registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case originated from an FIR lodged by SI Biswajyoti Debnath of Dhubri Police Station on July 23, based on actionable intelligence received from the Crime Branch through the SAMANVAYA Portal of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Preliminary verification reportedly found that several bank accounts within the Dhubri Police Station jurisdiction had repeatedly received suspected proceeds of cyber fraud originating from different states and Union Territories.

Police said the accused allegedly facilitated multiple mule accounts, which are used by third parties to receive, transfer and withdraw fraudulently obtained money in an attempt to conceal its original source and further move the funds through different accounts.

During the investigation, police allegedly found that such transactions had been facilitated for a considerable period, with unaccounted transactions ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 being handled daily through the suspected mule accounts.

A senior police official said the investigation points to the involvement of individuals acting as financial conduits for wider cybercrime networks. The arrests are part of Dhubri Police's ongoing crackdown on the financial infrastructure supporting cyber-enabled fraud.

Police have intensified surveillance of suspicious banking transactions and are coordinating with central cybercrime agencies to identify and dismantle the wider network.

Samsuddin Sahajahan was produced before the Dhubri Court on August 22, while another accused was remanded in police custody on August 21. Further investigation into the suspected network and the transactions routed through the accounts is underway.