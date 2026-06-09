Assam's Dhubri Police bust bike theft racket, arrest two; stolen vehicles and cash recovered

In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft in the district, Dhubri Sadar Police have busted an alleged bike theft racket, arrested two accused and recovered stolen vehicles, cash and several other valuables during a series of raids.

The operation was led by Dhubri Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das and his team following a complaint regarding the theft of a motorcycle from Panchmore in Dhubri town.

According to police, a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-17-D-2892 was reported stolen from the Panchmore area on the night of June 8. Acting swiftly on the complaint, investigators traced leads to the residence of Sajid Rousan at Jhagrarpar Part-III.

During a raid, police recovered the stolen motorcycle and detained the accused. During interrogation, Rousan allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of another suspect, identified as Rafikul Islam of Aironjongla Part-III.

Based on the information, police conducted another raid at Rafikul Islam's residence and recovered a large quantity of suspected stolen property.

The seized items include two motorcycles, including the stolen bike and another motorcycle with a tampered chassis number, three bicycles, several water pumps, bronze utensils, cash amounting to Rs 14,300 and other household articles suspected to have been stolen.

Police said Rafikul Islam is suspected to be a habitual offender allegedly involved in multiple theft cases in the town.

Both accused have been taken into custody, and all recovered items have been seized following legal procedures. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused are linked to a larger inter-district vehicle theft network.

Police officials stated that efforts are continuing to identify additional suspects and trace the owners of the recovered stolen property.