Assam's Dhubri Police bust cyber extortion gang using AI-generated images, three arrested

Dhubri Police have arrested three people allegedly involved in a cyber extortion racket targeting women through fake social media profiles and AI-generated manipulated images.

The prime accused, identified as Roni Kundu, allegedly operated a fake Facebook profile under the name “Vishal Roy” and targeted women facing personal, financial and family-related difficulties. Police said he initially gained their trust by offering help through astrology-related services.

Kundu allegedly carried out the extortion scheme along with Arun Choudhury (27) and Santosh Choudhury (32). According to police, the accused used artificial intelligence tools to create obscene morphed images of a victim and allegedly threatened to circulate them through WhatsApp unless she paid money.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by a 28-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused forced her to pay Rs 2 lakh in cash, besides making additional payments through UPI, by threatening to leak the manipulated images.

Dhubri Police registered Dhubri PS Case No. 346/26 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

All three accused have been taken into custody. Police are conducting further investigation to determine whether other women were targeted using the same modus operandi and to trace the financial transactions linked to the alleged racket.