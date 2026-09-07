Assam's Dhubri Police crack down on fraudsters, arrest two alleged brokers

As part of the ongoing statewide drive by Assam Police against illegal touts, brokers and fraudsters, Dhubri Police have apprehended two individuals from different locations in the district.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs regarding alleged fraudulent activities in the area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, 26, son of Sah Jalal Sheikh, a resident of Jhagrarpar Pt-I (Jyoti Nagar) under Dhubri Police Station, and Jaharuddin Sheikh, 30, son of late Mozibar Rahman, a resident of River Block No. 10 (Majer Char) under Dhubri Police Station.

According to police sources, the crackdown is aimed at dismantling networks of alleged touts and brokers who exploit members of the public under various pretexts.

Both individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned at Dhubri Police Station. Police are conducting further investigation to identify additional links and ascertain the wider network, if any, associated with the alleged activities.

Further legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.