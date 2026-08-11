Assam's Dhubri Police raid unauthorized medical shop, arrest alleged drug peddler; psychotropic tablets seized

Assam's Dhubri Police have launched a crackdown on alleged drug peddling and illegal activities, raiding an unauthorised medical shop at Kalapakani Pt-II and arresting a suspected drug peddler.

The operation was carried out by a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das. Police reportedly raided the premises operated by Eliyas Sarkar, son of Hamed Mollah, during the operation.

During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected psychotropic substances, along with an air gun, mobile phone and suspected counterfeit currency.

The seized items included 672 tablets of Pyeevon Spas Plus weighing around 383 grams, 260 Nitcor-10 tablets weighing approximately 145.6 grams, 150 suspected Yaba tablets weighing around 25.5 grams and 15 Xedex tablets.

Police also recovered one air gun, a OnePlus mobile phone and suspected counterfeit currency worth Rs 5,600, comprising four Rs 500 notes and 18 Rs 200 notes.

All the seized items were formally taken into police custody, and Sarkar was arrested in connection with the case.

Dhubri Police have initiated further investigation to determine the source of the suspected contraband, establish the extent of the alleged drug network and ascertain whether other individuals are involved.