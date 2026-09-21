Assam's Dhubri Police seize 15 bottles of suspected Codeine Phosphate, two arrested

The District Crime Unit of Dhubri, in coordination with personnel from Dhubri Sadar Police Station, arrested two persons and seized 15 bottles of suspected Codeine Phosphate syrup during an anti-narcotics operation in the Bidyapara Dabri area on the afternoon of September 21.

According to police, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint team raided a location in Bidyapara Dabri and intercepted the two suspects, recovering the suspected psychotropic substance during a search.

The arrested persons have been identified as Iftikar Hoque Khandakar (38) and Abdul Alim Sheikh (38), both residents of Bidyapara Dabri, Ward No. 10, Dhubri.

Police also seized two mobile handsets from their possession during the operation. The seized items were taken into custody following due legal procedures.

Both accused have been arrested and further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are underway. Police are also expected to investigate the source and intended destination of the suspected contraband.