Assam's Dhubri schools revise timings from August 31 amid rising temperatures

In view of the continuous rise in mercury levels and prevailing scorching heat, the Inspector of Schools, Dhubri District Circle, has revised the normal school timings across Dhubri district with effect from August 31, 2026.

The revised schedule will apply to all Government, Provincialised, Self-Base and Private Schools in the district until further orders.

Under the new timings:

LP Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

UP/ME/MV Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:00 noon

High/Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The order, issued following instructions from the District Commissioner, Dhubri, has also directed schools to take precautionary measures to protect students from the extreme heat.

Schools have been instructed to conduct outdoor activities, including the morning assembly, in verandahs or shaded areas. Students should also be advised to carry water bottles and drink sufficient water to remain hydrated.

The school authorities have further been directed to ensure that electric fans are functioning properly. In case of defective fans, immediate steps should be taken for their repair or replacement.

The order also states that if any student experiences health-related discomfort, the guardian must be informed immediately and the student should be taken to the nearest hospital or healthcare institution for urgent medical attention.

The revised timings will remain in force until further orders.