A rare surge of ilish (Hilsa) fish in the Brahmaputra River has caught fishermen and experts off guard, disrupting the usual spawning patterns of the species. Typically found in the river around October, large schools of ilish have been appearing in Dhubri’s waters since late January—an anomaly that has raised both excitement and concern.

Fishermen near Medertari and Burha-Burhi Than, known breeding grounds for ilish, report an unexpected bounty despite significant environmental changes, including declining water levels. The fish’s presence in peak winter months—Magh and Phagun (January-February)—is unprecedented, as these months usually see minimal ilish activity in the Brahmaputra.

However, while the phenomenon has boosted local catches, it has also sparked concerns over illegal fishing practices. Reports indicate that juvenile ilish are being captured in large quantities and sold in Dhubri’s markets, potentially endangering future stocks. Conservationists warn that the unchecked harvesting of small fish could have long-term ecological consequences.

Further complicating matters, traders are allegedly capturing egg-bearing ilish, raising sustainability concerns. Despite the increase in supply, ilish prices remain steep, ranging between Rs 800-900 per kilo, fueling speculation of profiteering by middlemen.

Local residents have criticised the fisheries department for its failure to regulate fishing practices and prevent overexploitation. The unchecked sale of juvenile ilish continues in local markets, with authorities yet to take concrete action. Fishermen and conservationists alike are calling for stricter enforcement of fishing regulations to protect the prized species and ensure the sustainability of Dhubri’s fishing industry.