Assam's Dhubri Town and Country Planning Department faces absenteeism, staff shortage allegations

The functioning of the Town and Country Planning Department's district office in Dhubri has come under scrutiny following allegations of prolonged absenteeism by its Deputy Director and persistent staff shortages that have allegedly affected the department's operations.

According to sources within the department, Deputy Director Shantanu Das has remained absent from the office for an extended period, despite attendance records allegedly showing regular signatures. The sources further claimed that signatures are entered in the attendance register without the corresponding name being filled in, raising questions about the authenticity of attendance records.

The allegations, however, have not been independently verified.

Sources also alleged that Das has continued to hold the post for more than three years without being transferred and claimed that political patronage has shielded him from administrative action. No evidence has been made public to substantiate these claims, and there has been no official response from the officer or the state government.

Apart from the absenteeism allegations, the department is reportedly grappling with several vacant technical and administrative positions, including those of Assistant Director, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. Employees and local residents claim the vacancies have hampered the office's ability to carry out urban planning and infrastructure-related responsibilities effectively.

The allegations have sparked concerns over administrative accountability and governance within the department. Officials from the Town and Country Planning Department and the Assam government are yet to issue a statement on the matter.