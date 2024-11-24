Assam's Dhubri district has seen a rise in HIV/AIDS cases, with over 300 individuals diagnosed between January and October 2024. The surge highlights the district's status as a red zone, signaling serious public health concerns.

Dr. Mirdha Sanowar Hossain, the District TB and AIDS Control Officer, stated that 30 to 40 new cases are being recorded each month, with individuals from various demographics, including students, among those affected. HIV, which causes AIDS, weakens the body's ability to fight infections. The crisis is particularly severe among drug users, with the sharing of syringes identified as a major driver of new infections.

Authorities have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of students, both male and female, falling victim to the disease. This reflects a larger social issue involving a lack of awareness about HIV/AIDS and unsafe practices. The vulnerability of the youth highlights the urgent need for educational campaigns to address risky behaviors.

The escalating use of injectable drugs in the district is seen as a primary cause behind the surge in cases. Shared syringes, a common practice among drug users, have led to the rapid transmission of the virus. According to healthcare experts, this dangerous trend is pushing the district toward a severe health crisis.

Health and administrative authorities are working to contain the epidemic by launching awareness campaigns, increasing testing, and ensuring access to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Efforts are also underway to address the root cause—substance abuse—through rehabilitation programs and stricter control on the distribution of illegal drugs.

Public health experts are urging the government to strengthen preventive measures, including the distribution of clean syringes, promoting condom use, and educating the population about HIV transmission. Furthermore, integrating HIV education into school curriculums could play a critical role in empowering young people with knowledge about the disease.

Involving community leaders, NGOs, and local influencers in the fight against AIDS is essential to curb the spread of the virus.

The situation in Dhubri district is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in the fight against HIV/AIDS. While medical advancements have made the disease manageable, addressing the social and behavioral factors driving its spread remains a critical task. Without prompt and sustained action, the district risks facing a full-blown public health emergency informed Dr. Mirdha Sanowar Hossain.