Assam's Dhubri’s Keshab Sewa Samiti distributes 50 blankets in pre-winter gesture

In a touching act of community service, the Keshab Sewa Samiti of Dhubri district distributed 50 blankets to underprivileged residents on Tuesday, providing much-needed warmth ahead of the approaching winter.

The initiative, described by organizers as an important effort to extend “helping hands,” aimed to ensure that vulnerable members of the community are protected against the cold. The event was attended by several dignitaries, reflecting the community’s support for social welfare efforts.

The distribution was led by the President of the Keshab Sewa Samiti, Dwipendra Nath Adhikary, accompanied by Dr. Dhruba Chakraborty, Dhubri Nagar Sanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with other respected members of the organization and local community.

A representative from the Samiti said, “This is a small effort to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are not left exposed to the cold. Serving the needy is our primary duty, and we hope this gesture brings comfort to many families.”

The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the timely assistance, while the initiative underscored the Samiti’s ongoing commitment to social welfare and compassion as temperatures begin to drop across the region.