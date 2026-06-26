Assam's Dibrugarh Police destroys narcotics worth Rs 1.4 crore, 112 arrested in nine months

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dibrugarh Police destroyed seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, including 271 grams of brown sugar and 77 kg of ganja, as part of its ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh said the destroyed contraband had been seized over the past nine months. He informed that 67 drug-related cases were registered in Dibrugarh during the period, leading to the arrest of 112 persons.

The disposal of the narcotics was carried out in line with legal procedures as police reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying the crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse.

The anti-drug initiative coincided with nationwide observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Addressing the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a "detect, disrupt and destroy" strategy against drug trafficking networks and urged all states to strengthen coordination and intelligence-sharing in the fight against narcotics.