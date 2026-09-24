Assam's Dibrugarh records 100 per cent institutional deliveries for second consecutive year

Assam’s Dibrugarh district has recorded 100 per cent institutional deliveries for the second consecutive financial year, marking a sustained improvement in access to supervised childbirth and maternal healthcare, officials said on September 24.

The milestone was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a social media post, which said the achievement had strengthened maternal and infant care across the eastern Assam district.

According to the CMO, the district has maintained the 100 per cent rate for two consecutive financial years, indicating that all reported deliveries during the period took place at recognised healthcare facilities.

Institutional deliveries allow women to give birth under the supervision of trained healthcare professionals and provide access to emergency obstetric services, medical equipment and hygienic facilities when required.

The achievement is significant for maternal and newborn health as timely medical intervention during childbirth can help prevent complications and reduce the risk of maternal and neonatal deaths.