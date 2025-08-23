Assam's Digboi Police Station awarded Best Police Station Certificate by Union Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has conferred the prestigious Best Police Station Certificate on Digboi Police Station in Tinsukia district, Assam, recognizing its exceptional service and efficiency in maintaining law and order.



The certificate, issued by the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi, acknowledges the station’s commitment to public service, discipline, and effective policing, making it a model for other stations across the state.



As part of the recognition ceremony, the Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station will formally receive the award from the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, at a special event scheduled at the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, on August 22.



Officials stated that the accolade serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Digboi Police personnel, who have consistently upheld public trust and contributed significantly towards strengthening law and order in the region.



This recognition is expected to inspire other police stations across Assam to adopt similar standards of efficiency, transparency, and community-oriented policing.