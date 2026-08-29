Assam's Dikhow River water level remains below danger mark at Bihubar: Authorities

The water level of the Dikhow River at Bihubar remained well below the danger mark on Saturday, even as authorities continued to monitor the situation amid reports of flooding in parts of neighbouring Nagaland.

According to an advisory based on information received from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Assam and Nagaland, flooding was reported at Bura Namsang in Longleng district of Nagaland on August 28. However, authorities clarified that the incident was not related to the Dikhow River.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have forecast light to moderate rainfall in Nagaland and issued a yellow warning for Mon, Mokokchung, Wokha, Longleng and Kohima districts for the next two to three days.

The rainfall could affect adjoining districts of Assam, particularly Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, authorities said.

At Bihubar, the warning level of the Dikhow River is 102.77 metres, while the danger level is 103.77 metres. The river's water level was recorded at 95.62 metres at 8 am on Saturday and rose steadily to 95.93 metres by 11 am.

The level remained at 95.93 metres at noon before falling to 95.86 metres by 3 pm.

The river reached a maximum level of 95.93 metres, which was 7.84 metres below the danger mark. Authorities said the water level was showing a downward trend as of Saturday afternoon.

The situation is being closely monitored, with regular assessments of the river's water level to track any change in the situation.