Assam’s Diksha Tiwari bags three international medals for India at Batumi Wushu Championship

Assam’s young Wushu talent Diksha Tiwari from Biswanath district has brought glory to the state by winning three international medals for India at the Batumi Open International Wushu Championship 2026 in Batumi, Georgia.

Hailing from Naduar, Diksha delivered an impressive performance in the Taolu events, securing two silver medals and one bronze medal at the international championship.

She won silver medals in the Nanquan and Nandao Taolu events, showcasing her skills in southern-style barehand and broadsword routines. She also secured a bronze medal in Nanquan, completing a remarkable three-medal haul for India.

Diksha’s achievement has sparked celebrations in Biswanath and across Assam, adding another proud chapter to the state’s growing sporting legacy and highlighting the emerging talent in Wushu.

Her success also reflects the discipline, determination and hard work of Assam’s young athletes, along with the crucial role of family support in their sporting journeys. Her parents, Umesh Tiwari and Sabita Bharali Tiwari, have played an important role in encouraging and supporting her career.

Diksha has expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her journey and contributed to her success on the international stage.

Her three-medal performance in Georgia is a proud reminder of the potential of Assam’s young sportspersons to compete at the highest level and make India proud on the global stage.