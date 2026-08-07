Assam's Dima Hasao Police arrest six in three anti-drug operations, seize over 209 grams of suspected heroin

Dima Hasao Police arrested six alleged drug traffickers and seized over 209 grams of suspected heroin during three separate anti-narcotics operations conducted across the district over the past five days.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police carried out coordinated raids at Mahur Railway Station, Maibang Railway Station, and Harangajao, leading to the arrest of the six accused.

In the first operation at Mahur Railway Station, police recovered 54 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in four plastic soap cases, from one accused.

In the second operation at Maibang Railway Station, three persons were apprehended, and 23.22 grams of suspected heroin packed in two plastic soap cases were seized from their possession.

In the third operation at Harangajao, police arrested two more accused and recovered 132.46 grams of suspected heroin concealed in ten plastic soap cases.

In total, police seized 209.68 grams of suspected heroin, five mobile phones, and one car during the operations.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other members of the suspected drug trafficking network.