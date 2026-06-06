Assam's Dima Hasao police nab two women with heroin worth Rs 1 crore
Dima Hasao Police arrested two women at New Haflong Railway Station after recovering heroin concealed in soap cases. The seizure, valued at around Rs 1 crore, has widened the probe into the source, destination and possible trafficking network.
- Police acted on a specific tip-off before launching the railway station operation
- The suspects had arrived at New Haflong by train from Silchar
- Officers found 117.92 grams of heroin hidden inside 10 plastic soap cases
In a major anti-drug operation, Dima Hasao Police apprehended two women allegedly involved in a drug trafficking racket at New Haflong Railway Station on June 6.
Acting on a specific tip-off, police launched an operation and intercepted the two women who had arrived by train from Silchar. During a search, officers recovered 117.92 grams of heroin concealed in 10 plastic soap cases.
The seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 1 crore. Police also seized two mobile phones from their possession.
Both accused have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics, as well as to identify any wider network involved in the trafficking operation.
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