Assam's Dima Hasao police nab two women with heroin worth Rs 1 crore

In a major anti-drug operation, Dima Hasao Police apprehended two women allegedly involved in a drug trafficking racket at New Haflong Railway Station on June 6.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police launched an operation and intercepted the two women who had arrived by train from Silchar. During a search, officers recovered 117.92 grams of heroin concealed in 10 plastic soap cases.

The seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 1 crore. Police also seized two mobile phones from their possession.

Both accused have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics, as well as to identify any wider network involved in the trafficking operation.