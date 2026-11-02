Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the potential revenue benefits of limestone mining in Dima Hasao, stating that the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) is set to receive around Rs 1,014 crore annually from the proposed mining arrangements.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said 13 limestone blocks had been auctioned transparently to leading cement companies. He claimed that the auctions could generate approximately Rs 84,500 crore over a period of 50 years, translating to an estimated annual revenue of Rs 1,690 crore.

According to the Chief Minister, 60 per cent of the revenue, amounting to around Rs 1,014 crore annually, would go directly to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Sarma described the revenue-sharing arrangement as an example of financial autonomy, arguing that it would allow the local council to access substantial funds without depending on the state or central governments for every financial requirement.

Referring to Dima Hasao's history of insurgency, the Chief Minister said the proposed economic activity demonstrated that business and development could benefit indigenous areas when local institutions receive a direct share of the revenue.

He also criticised those opposing business activities in indigenous areas, arguing that the limestone auctions could create a significant source of long-term revenue for the district.

The projected figures and revenue-sharing arrangement were shared by the Chief Minister in his social media post.