The 5th Executive Committee meeting was held at Assam's Directorate of Sainik Welfare on January 24, where several important points related to welfare were discussed and approved.

The meeting was chaired by President of the committee, MS Manivannan, Commissioner & Secretary, General Administration Department, Assam government, along with other committee members.

Brigadier Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and Member Secretary of the State Managing Committee, presented the agenda to the committee.

The meeting was conducted on behalf of the State Managing Committee, chaired by Assam Governor, to discuss the Armed Forces Flag Day (Amalgamated) Fund, which is collected and fully utilised for the welfare and well-being of ex-servicemen, war widows, war-disabled personnel, and their dependents in the state.