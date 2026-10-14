Two swimmers from Guwahati, Dolly Kaur Das and Himantaa Barbara, won medals while representing India at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship, held in Bengaluru from October 4 to 10.

Dolly Kaur Das, competing in the women’s 55–59 age category, won bronze medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke events.

Himantaa Barbara, who competed in the women’s 40–44 age category, secured a silver medal in the 400m individual medley and a bronze medal as part of the women’s 4×50m medley relay team.

Barbara also finished fifth in both the 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle events.

The performances by the two Guwahati swimmers added to India’s medal tally at the continental masters swimming competition, which brought together swimmers competing across different age categories.