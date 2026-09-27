Assam's Doomdooma Police seize 350.27 grams of suspected narcotics at Samdang Bypass, three apprehended

In a fresh operation against the illegal drug trade in Assam, Doomdooma Police intercepted a car at Samdang Bypass following credible intelligence inputs and recovered a suspected narcotic substance weighing 350.27 grams (net).

According to the information shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the police acted promptly on the input and intercepted the vehicle, leading to the recovery of the suspected contraband. Three persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated Assam Police for their swift response and effective enforcement efforts against the illegal drug trade. The operation highlights the continued action by law enforcement agencies against suspected narcotics-related activities in the state.

Further details regarding the identities of the apprehended persons, the nature of the suspected substance and the subsequent legal proceedings were not available in the information shared.