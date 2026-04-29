Assam’s Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal elected president of BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance Global Forum

Assam’s Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal has been elected President of the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) Global Forum for the 2026–27 term, marking a major milestone for India’s growing role within the BRICS+ economic framework.

Dr Sonowal, who is currently serving as CEO and Executive Director of BEA India, will now lead the alliance’s global strategy at a key time as India prepares to host the BEA Global Summit in November 2026.

His election is expected to boost cross-border trade, strengthen international partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly in the MSME sector.

Speaking after his appointment, Dr Sonowal said he was honoured to take on the responsibility at a time when Indian enterprises are poised to play a transformative global role.

He said his focus would be on creating meaningful opportunities and deepening partnerships across BRICS+ nations.

BEA Global Secretary General Boris Tarasov said India is at the forefront of shaping a more inclusive global trade framework and added that Dr Sonowal’s leadership would help advance that vision.

Founder Vice President of BEA India Thomas Lotha said the appointment would create a credible platform for Indian entrepreneurs to access global markets and contribute to economic growth.

BEA Russia President Evgeny Skomorovsky said the move would further strengthen India-Russia trade relations and unlock fresh opportunities, while BEA Brazil President Fernando Soares also expressed support for India’s leadership.

The announcement comes shortly after the India BRICS Business Summit held in Hyderabad on April 18 and 19, where policymakers, industry leaders and global delegates participated.

One of the major outcomes of the summit was the signing of the Hyderabad Declaration, outlining a roadmap for MSME growth and enhanced global collaboration.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said BEA India is an important platform for entrepreneurship and MSME development, adding that the ministry fully supports its efforts.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary said Bihar and Muzaffarpur hold strong potential for future business growth in sectors such as agro-processing, education, healthcare and tourism.

BEA India said it plans to expand its footprint across the country through business summits and engagement platforms aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, facilitating global market access and positioning India as a central force in future international trade and cooperation.