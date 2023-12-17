In a historic feat, Dr. Pranami Chakravarty etched her name in history as the first woman from Assam to conquer the monumental 100-mile (161-kilometer) run at THE BORDER event held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Hailing from Guwahati, Dr. Chakravarty is not only a devoted pediatrician and mother of two but also a trailblazing ultra-marathoner who has consistently shattered barriers. Her journey to this groundbreaking achievement commenced earlier with her becoming the first Assamese to complete the challenging Khardung La Challenge (72km), remaining the sole female from Assam to accomplish this feat. In 2020, she made history as the first female from Assam to complete a 100-kilometer running event during the Pune Ultra Marathon.

THE BORDER, India's sole point-to-point 100-mile road race, poses unique challenges. Commencing from Jaisalmer City under the blazing midday sun, participants face hurdles in maintaining hydration and nutrition as they venture beyond the city outskirts into Chhatrail.

The race, known for its brutal terrain, transitions from day to night, with a stunning evening sun marking a pivotal shift between the 50th and 60th kilometers. Subsequently, runners encounter the initial chill of the night within the next fifty kilometers, amidst an almost desolate landscape, encountering sporadic sightings of dogs and cattle.

The route, following the historic Laungewala Battle, symbolizes the enduring spirit of humanity, perseverance, and the courage to confront the enemy with unwavering determination. Participants brave the extremities of Indian borders, passing through Gamnewala and finally reaching Laungewala. The concluding 40 kilometers pose challenges with undulating elevations and sand-troubled runners' eyes before culminating at the Laungewala War Memorial.

Beyond her athletic feats, Dr. Pranami Chakravarty actively works to promote Long Distance Endurance Running in Assam under the banner of "Mind Over Miles." In this edition of THE BORDER, where several seasoned runners succumbed to the extreme conditions, Pranami's resolve shone through, bringing honor and glory to the state of Assam.