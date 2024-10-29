The Draft Electoral Roll for the Special Summary Revision 2025 has been published today, October 29, 2024.

This marks the commencement of an important phase in the electoral process, allowing voters to verify their details and make necessary updates.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 6th January 2025. During the period from 29th October to 28th November 2024, voters have the opportunity to submit claims and objections.

This includes new voter registrations through Form 6, registration of overseas voters with Form 6A, objections to entries using Form 7, and corrections of entries via Form 8.



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Special campaign dates have been set for 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th November 2024. On these days, local centres will provide assistance with forms, corrections, and guidance to ensure a smooth process for voters.

All claims and objections are to be reviewed and resolved by 24th December 2024. Following this, the electoral database will be updated, and printed supplements will be prepared by 1st January 2025.

Voters can verify their details offline by visiting the District Election Officer’s office, Electoral Registration Officer, or their polling station.

Online verification is also available through the website ceoassam.nic.in. Additional support can be sought from Booth Level Officers or via the Voter Helpline App.