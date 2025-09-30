Assam’s Durga Puja observed in sobriety as state pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

This year’s Durga Puja in Assam has been marked by subdued celebrations as devotees across the state performed rituals with heavy hearts, mourning the absence of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose sudden demise has left a deep void in Assam’s cultural and spiritual fabric.



Community puja committees, while adhering to traditions, have consciously chosen simplicity over grandeur, dedicating their celebrations to the memory of the late artist.



In Guwahati’s Datalpara, the Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee observed the festival with solemnity. Zubeen Garg’s portrait was placed at the mandap, where floral tributes were offered before beginning the rituals. The committee refrained from elaborate decorations or entertainment, keeping the proceedings limited to Vedic chants and traditional worship.



Similarly, in Sipajhar, the Ganesh Kunwari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee commenced Maha Ashtami by offering prayers and floral tributes to Garg. Members of the committee said the celebrations felt incomplete without the singer, whose voice and presence had long been synonymous with Assam’s festive spirit.



In Kampur, the Maha Ashtami atmosphere was deeply emotional. A specially designed pandal featuring illuminated portraits of Zubeen Garg drew crowds who came to pay homage. Unlike previous years, the puja was stripped of decorative lights and loud music; only incense, devotional offerings, and priestly chants filled the air. Every community puja in the area incorporated special remembrance ceremonies for the singer.



Across Assam, the Maha Ashtami celebrations transformed into a dual act of devotion—reverence to Goddess Durga and homage to Zubeen Garg, whose melodies had long been the heartbeat of Assamese culture.