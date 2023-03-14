Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has expressed his concerns over the economic situation of Assam. He said that the state's financial condition is going to be similar to that of Sri Lanka.

Gogoi criticized the central government for not providing loans to the state government. According to him, the amount of debt on the Assam government has reached Rs. 1,27,073 crore from November 2022. In 2016, the amount of debt was Rs. 41,946 crore.

During the first day of the Assam Assembly Budget session, Gogoi criticized the state government for not addressing important issues. He went on to call Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two 'Hitlers' of India.

Starting with the speech of newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Gogoi said that it was entirely mistaken and filled with lies. He criticized the inclusion of Assam's attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a special Bihu performance in the Governor's speech, calling it a minor issue.

Gogoi criticized the BJP for taking credit for the inclusion of Maidams in Charaideo on the World heritage sites temporary list. He said that the Guinness Book of World Records is just a book and it does not contain the signature of UNESCO.

Moreover, Gogoi called both the government at the Centre and the state bankrupt. He claimed that the government is looking to put up a Bihu performance taking a loan of Rs 100 crores from the open market.

Returning to the dog meat row, Gogoi criticized the Maharashtra MLA who insulted the people of Assam for allegedly consuming dog meat. He also criticized the lack of action taken by the assembly against the MLA. Gogoi said that there are only two Hitlers in India: one is the Prime Minister and the other is the Chief Minister of Assam.