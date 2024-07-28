Assam has emerged among the top 5 fastest growing economies in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 28.

He stated that the size of Assam's economy has been expanding annually with improved economic activity, further adding that the same has been aided by stable government policies.

Furthermore, CM Himanta informed that the Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) has increased by 13.9 per cent from last year, making Assam one of the fastest growing states in India.

Assam's NSDP grew from Rs 4,28,072 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 4,87,584 crore in 2023-25.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam CM hailed the development and stated that the state is leading. He wrote, "The size of our economy is expanding every year with heightened economic activity aided by stable government policies. The NSDP has grown up by 13.9 per cent from last year, making us one of the fastest growing states in India."