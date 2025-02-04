Assam’s wushu athlete Elina Rabha has brought pride to her hometown of Boko in Kamrup district by securing a bronze medal in the 56 kg category at the 38th National Games, currently being held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Her stellar performance saw her defeating a competitor from Himachal Pradesh, earning her a spot on the podium. In recognition of this achievement, Elina was felicitated by multiple organizations, including the Kamrup (Rural) District Wushu Association, Boko Sports Association, Boko Press Club, Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union, Boko Regional Koch-Rajbongshi Youth Students’ Union, Regional Rabha Students’ Union, Bogai Social-Cultural and Sports Organization, and the Kaliyabari Village Paathshala Kothar Community and Library.

Despite financial constraints, Elina’s parents, Supon Rabha and Sabita Rabha, were widely appreciated for their unwavering support in helping their daughter achieve national recognition. Several organizations and community members acknowledged their dedication, praising them for nurturing a rising sports talent.

Elina’s coach, Subhash Goyari, also expressed his immense pride in her success, extending his heartfelt congratulations and blessings.

During the felicitation ceremony, Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of RHAC (Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council) and Secretary of Boko Sports Association, provided a financial contribution of ₹10,000 to support Elina’s future endeavors. Additionally, Arjun Chetry, President of Boko Sports Association, announced another ₹10,000 grant from the association to aid her sporting career.