Assam’s endangered pygmy hog rises from just 6 to 194; target set at 300 by 2040

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 12, highlighted the recovery of the endangered pygmy hog population, saying its numbers have increased from just six to 194 through decades of conservation efforts.

In a post on X, Sarma described the recovery as “a remarkable story of conservation, patience and decades of dedicated effort”.

“Small hog. Big comeback,” the chief minister said, while setting a target of increasing the pygmy hog population to 300 by 2040.

A conservation display on the species’ recovery notes that the pygmy hog was once on the brink of extinction and that its conservation and breeding programme began with six pygmy hogs collected from Manas National Park.

The pygmy hog is one of the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig species and is native to the grasslands of the Himalayan foothills. Assam has been at the centre of efforts to conserve the species and restore its population.

The increase from six animals to 194 marks a significant improvement in the species’ population. The target of 300 by 2040 sets a longer-term goal for its recovery.

Conservation of the pygmy hog is closely linked to the protection and restoration of Assam’s grassland habitats, which also support several other threatened species.