Assam’s entire railway network now electrified, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its railway network, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 14, calling it a “big milestone” for the state.

Sarma said the achievement means the entire railway network in Assam can now operate on electric traction, making rail transportation in the state more environment-friendly.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said the milestone had been achieved in 12 years, noting that large parts of Assam did not even have broad-gauge railway connectivity before 2014.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for bringing Assam’s railway infrastructure at par with other states and also acknowledged the contributions of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and former railway ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu.

“This has been possible due to the untiring efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in bringing Assam at par with other peers,” Sarma said.

He also thanked Vaishnaw for steering the electrification mission to completion and acknowledged the contributions of Goyal and Prabhu in taking the initiative forward at different stages since 2014.

The completion of railway electrification is expected to support cleaner rail operations across Assam while reducing dependence on diesel-powered locomotives.