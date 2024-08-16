Assam's Eri Silk has been honoured with the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification.

The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 label signifies that the textile has been tested for harmful substances and meets safety standards from yarn to finished product.

Announcing the same, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A proud moment for Assam as our fine Eri Silk receives the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its safe characteristics. The Oeko-Tex certification Standard 100 is a label for textiles tested for harmful substances and sets a benchmark for textile safety, from yarn to finished product."

On the otherhand, Eri rearing, an age-old ethnic culture of Assam, is emerging as a thriving economic activity in Nalbari, the land of Holy Billeswar. This traditional practice is paving the way for economic sustainability, offering significant socio-economic benefits to local communities.



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Nalbari, a district with 109,481 economically disadvantaged households (SECC data), faces high anthropogenic pressure as the third densest district in Assam. Small landholdings and limited resources have necessitated the exploration of sustainable livelihood options. The district administration has revitalized the traditional eri-rearing culture, focusing on empowering women through self-help groups under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Eri culture, involving the domestication of the Eri silkworm (Samia ricini), has become a vital source of livelihood and cultural heritage in Nalbari. The district administration has implemented initiatives to support Eri culture, utilizing schemes like MGNREGA, NRLM, and Amrit Sarovar. Massive plantations of Era, Keseru, and Tapioca on the banks of 78 newly constructed Amrit Sarovars have supported feeder leaf production, aiding greening initiatives.