Continuing its drive against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Assam along with Morigaon Police apprehended an excise officer in the Morigaon district of the state for taking bribe.

The official, identified as Barsha Bora Bordoloi is a superintendent of Excise.

“Our fight against corruption amongst Government officers continues. Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Assam along with Morigaon Police trapped & arrested red-handed Smt Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon while accepting bribe money. Lawful action is being taken, GP Singh wrote in a social media post.

Earlier, Assam's Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption squad caught one individual red-handed while demanding bribe. The individual identified as Himonjyoti Bora, is a Superintendent of Excise, stationed in Kokrajhar District. He was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 25, 000.