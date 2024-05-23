St Hugh's College at the University of Oxford will host a screening of the documentary "Mask Art of Majuli" and a Sattriya dance lecture-demonstration led by Oonmona Das on May 29th.

Oonmona Das, an MPhil candidate in Global and Area Studies at St Hugh's College, will conduct the session, beginning with an introductory lecture-demonstration on Sattriya dance at 3:30 pm in Maplethorpe Hall. Participants will learn about the basics and philosophy of Sattriya dance, including practical guidance on its fundamental movements, known as “Mati Akhoras.” The session will also delve into specific dance compositions that highlight the uniqueness of the Sattriya tradition.

Following the dance demonstration, attendees will be treated to refreshments before the screening of the documentary "Mask Art of Majuli," produced by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). This film explores the mask-making tradition of the Sattras, focusing on the only two families maintaining this art form at Natun Chamaguri Satra. The documentary features award-winning mask-maker Dr. Hem Chandra Goswami and will be followed by a discussion with the director, Utpal Borpujari.

Mask-making is integral to Sattriya culture, particularly during Ankiya Bhaona performances, which are dance dramas based on Hindu mythology. These intricate masks, or “Mukha” in Assamese, are created using biodegradable materials and are vital to the visual storytelling of Sattriya performances.

Sattriya Dance, originating from the Sattras (monastic institutions) established by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev in Assam during the 15th and 16th centuries, was initially confined to religious rituals and performances by male monks. Post-independence, especially from the 1960s and 70s, the dance form has gained wider acceptance, spreading beyond the Sattras and becoming popular among women and the general public. Today, Sattriya is celebrated as a dynamic performing art, attracting enthusiasts globally.

The Sattras of Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island, are central to Sattriya culture. These Vaishnavite monasteries, founded by the 15th-century saint and cultural icon Srimanta Sankardev, serve as religious, cultural, and social hubs, preserving and propagating the art and philosophy of Vaishnavism.

This event at the University of Oxford highlights the rich cultural heritage of Majuli and the enduring legacy of Sattriya dance and mask-making, offering attendees a unique glimpse into Assam's vibrant traditions.