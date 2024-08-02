Assam has made significant strides in the judicial handling of sexual offenses, with its Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) disposing of 5,893 cases as of May 2024. These courts, including 17 exclusive POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Courts, have been pivotal in addressing the backlog of rape and POCSO cases in the state.

The implementation of the Fast Track Special Courts scheme, initiated under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, has been extended until March 2026 with a substantial budget allocation of Rs. 1952.23 crore. This scheme is designed to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases, ensuring quicker justice for survivors of sexual crimes.

The establishment of these courts reflects the government's ongoing commitment to enhancing women's security and combating sexual violence. The dedicated courts, with specialized judges and support staff, focus on sensitive cases, offering a supportive and efficient legal process. In Assam, these courts have been crucial in delivering justice and reducing the trauma faced by victims, with 5,893 cases resolved to date.

The initiative also includes the establishment of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres within the courts, aimed at making the legal process more compassionate and accessible for survivors. This approach aligns with the broader goal of providing a robust and empathetic legal framework for tackling sexual offenses.