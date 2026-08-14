Assam’s Firefighting Bike: A New Weapon Against Fires in Remote Areas

This Independence Day, Assam’s Fire and Emergency Services has a new story of innovation to tell — one that puts speed, mobility and immediate response at the heart of firefighting.

For the first time, Assam has introduced a specially modified firefighting motorcycle designed to reach places where conventional fire tenders cannot.

Based on a 450cc Himalayan motorcycle, the vehicle has been converted into a compact firefighting unit. Its purpose is simple: to reach a fire in its first stage, particularly in narrow lanes, remote locations and difficult terrain, and prevent it from turning into a major blaze.

The motorcycle weighs around 390 kilograms and carries a total water capacity of 40 litres, divided between two tanks. It is also equipped to handle oil-related fires using firefighting foam.

The foam-water mixing ratio is 1:9 — nine litres of water for every one litre of foam. The system can spray approximately 10 litres of water per minute, with a 20-metre hose pipe allowing firefighters to attack the flames from a safer distance.

The motorcycle’s engine has been modified with a PTO (Power Take-Off) system to operate the firefighting equipment. When the firefighting system is required, the operator engages the mechanism and transfers power to the pump.

The concept is not meant to replace conventional fire tenders. Instead, it is designed to act as a rapid first-response firefighting unit.

According to Fire and Emergency Services officer Dhanjit Bezbaruah, the initiative focuses on tackling fires at the earliest possible stage, especially in areas where a large fire tender may face difficulties reaching the spot.

The initiative began in March this year, and Assam currently has 14 such firefighting motorcycle units deployed across the state.

The units are operating in places including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Guwahati, with deployments in Guwahati covering areas such as Dispur, Chandmari and Panbazar. One unit has also been deployed in Sribhumi.

The idea behind the machine is straightforward: when every minute counts, the first vehicle to reach the fire can make the biggest difference.

A conventional fire tender carries much more water and equipment, but its size can become a limitation in congested streets, narrow lanes and remote areas. The firefighting bike is built around the opposite principle — less bulk, greater mobility and faster access.

As Assam observes Independence Day, this motorcycle represents a different kind of preparedness: technology adapted to the realities of the state, taking firefighting closer to the people and bringing emergency response to places where a traditional fire tender may struggle to go.

Four wheels may carry more water. But sometimes, two wheels can reach the fire first.