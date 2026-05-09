Assam’s first 12-package NQAS recognition goes to border health centre in Boko

A health centre located along the Assam–Meghalaya border in Boko has brought recognition to the state after becoming the first facility in Assam to receive the prestigious 12-package National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

The Gohalkona Ayushman Arogya Mandir achieved the milestone following an evaluation by national-level assessors, who awarded the centre a score of 94.33 per cent after inspecting its infrastructure, healthcare services and interaction with local residents and medical staff on April 24.

Community Health Officer Yasmin Begum said the recognition was granted for maintaining high standards across 12 healthcare service parameters, including patient care, hospital cleanliness and adherence to medical protocols.

Health workers at the centre said the achievement has boosted morale among both staff and local residents, who credited the Assam government’s healthcare initiatives for the transformation of the facility.

MPW Atanu Medhi stated that government health schemes and quality standards had been implemented with dedication at the centre, contributing to the recognition.

The health facility currently serves nearly 2,000 people residing in border areas between Assam and Meghalaya. Locals recalled that the centre had been operating from a dilapidated structure just two years ago while providing basic maternal and child healthcare services with support from the community.

With government intervention and infrastructure upgrades, the facility has now evolved into a modern healthcare centre equipped to provide science-based medical services.

Apart from Yasmin Begum and Atanu Medhi, the centre is managed by ANMs Lakshahira Rabha and Claravarna Sangma, along with ASHA workers Hestar R. Marak, Pratibha Sarania and Sabitri Boro.