Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 6 inaugurated the Nalbari Science Centre and Planetarium at Milanpur, Nalbari. This is Assam’s first 3D and the fourth planetarium in the state which is built at an estimated cost of Rs. 8crores 50 lakhs rupees.

The Planetarium is equipped with the latest technologies and would motivate the students to adopt science & technology as a career option. The foundation stone of the Planetarium was laid in the year 2012.

Addressing the gathering Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government has planned to undertake development projects of around 15 thousand crores in the entire Assam. He said that this is for the first time in the history of Assam that developmental works covering entire Assam have been taken up.

Earlier on November 30 , Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a slew of development project will be launched in two phases across different districts over the next two months.

In the first phase on December 5 foundation stones was laid for a medical college and the new deputy commissioner's office at Bongaigon.Infrastructural projects will be launched at Tamulpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Bishwanath, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, he said.

The second phase will begin on January 5, 2023 and the projects of the two phases are expected to be completed before the 2026 assembly election.