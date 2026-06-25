Assam’s first full NDA 3.0 Budget to focus on poll promises: Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday, June 24 said that the state’s first full budget under the NDA 3.0 government will primarily focus on fulfilling commitments made during the alliance’s election campaign while maintaining a realistic and inclusive approach to governance.

Speaking to reporters after a pre-budget consultation meeting held in Guwahati, Mallabaruah said the state budget is scheduled to be tabled on July 10 and will aim to address the aspirations of citizens across all sections of society.

“The budget will be realistic. People have high expectations, and the budget will reflect the aspirations of citizens at every level and from every community across the state,” the minister said.

He added that the government’s priority is to ensure implementation of promises made during the elections while maintaining fiscal discipline and broad-based development.

Sharing his personal perspective on presenting the budget, Mallabaruah said this would be the first budget of his political career and noted that extensive consultations had been held with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in preparation for the exercise.

“This is the first budget of my life. I have discussed every aspect with the Chief Minister,” he said.

The finance minister further emphasised the government’s strategy to strengthen state revenues without imposing additional tax burdens on citizens. He said efforts would focus on widening the taxpayer base and increasing the number of registered taxpayers.

“Our effort is to increase revenue without increasing taxes, while ensuring an increase in registered taxpayers. This will remain our priority,” Mallabaruah stated.

The pre-budget meeting was held at Vivanta Guwahati and attended by several cabinet ministers, including Ranoj Pegu, Rameswar Teli and Ashwini Ray Sarkar. BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia, legislators and senior state government officials were also present.

As part of the consultation process, the BJP invited experts from sectors including banking, agriculture, healthcare, education and non-banking services to provide recommendations and policy inputs to the finance department. Vice chancellors from various universities also participated in the deliberations.