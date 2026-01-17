Assam’s first radio jockey Fawzia Rahman passes away at 84

Fawzia Rahman, widely recognised as Assam’s first radio jockey and a former staff artist-cum-programme executive of All India Radio (AIR), Dibrugarh, passed away on January 16, at the age of 84. She had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati after suffering a brain stroke.

Fondly known as “Effie” among listeners and admirers, Fawzia Rahman was one of the most popular voices on AIR Dibrugarh from the 1970s to the 1990s. She gained immense popularity for anchoring Western music programmes, becoming a household name across Assam and earning recognition as the state’s first RJ.

She received her early education at Pine Mount School, Shillong, and later completed her Senior Cambridge from St Mary’s School, Shillong. Known for her distinctive voice, graceful presentation, and effortless connect with audiences, she was admired across generations and social backgrounds.

Her passing has deeply saddened music lovers, artists, and radio listeners across the state, many of whom credit her programmes for shaping their appreciation of Western music during a formative period of radio broadcasting in Assam.

Fawzia Rahman was married to the late Dr Alfred Rahman, former Vice Principal of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. She is survived by her younger daughter Fariyal Rahman and daughter-in-law Zeenat. Her elder son, Arfin Rahman, had passed away in 2020.

Tributes have been pouring in from cultural figures and members of the broadcasting fraternity, remembering her as a pioneering voice who left an indelible mark on Assam’s radio history.

(Inputs from ANI)