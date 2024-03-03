Assam's first transgender advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah was sent to Central Jail on March 3 for allegedly forcing a young man named Mansoor Alam to take an extreme decision, one senior advocate has confirmed to IndiaTodayNE.

Baruah found herself on the other side of the law as Baruah was arrested by the police on March 1, 2024.

But once Swati Baruah was detained, a crowd allegedly trashed her workplace, turning the arrest into a chaotic situation.



The sequence of events culminating in this moment started when Swati lodged a rape accusation against Mansoor, a 20-year-old Pandu resident, who worked in her office. Mansoor was then placed under custody. But he had already obtained bail a few days prior to these new events.

The assertion made by Mansoor's family that Swati was forcing him to be married complicated an already tense situation. Too poor to pay a lawyer ₹2 lakh for Mansoor's legal representation, the young man became entangled in a web of social stigma and family obligations. Subsequently, Mansoor made the terrible decision to commit suicide.



Additionally, according to reports, a police officer from the Jalukbari police station stated, "Mansoor's mother filed a complaint attributing her son's death to Swati. The victim's family asserts that Mansoor was facing pressure to marry. Swati Bidhan Baruah has been arrested and forwarded to court."

At the time the report was submitted, Baruah was sent to court.



In addition to making significant contributions to the legal system, advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah created history by becoming a Lok Adalat judge and actively participating in human rights advocacy. Baruah put a lot of effort into starting a group that supports transgender people's rights and strives for a more accepting society.