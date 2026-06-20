Assam’s first underground irrigation project takes shape in Boko; minister Piyush Hazarika reviews progress

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Piyush Hazarika on June 20 visited Boko Rajapara to inspect the ongoing Singua Water Supply Pilot Project, a pioneering irrigation initiative aimed at transforming agricultural productivity in the region.

Implemented by the State Irrigation Department, the project is designed to provide assured irrigation facilities to nearly 1,427 hectares of agricultural land. The ambitious scheme has received financial sanction of ₹34.8 crore from the Central Government and is being hailed as the first project of its kind in Assam.

Unlike conventional irrigation systems that rely on open canals, the Singua Water Supply Pilot Project introduces an underground pipeline network to deliver water directly to farmlands. The innovative approach is expected to reduce water wastage, improve efficiency and ensure reliable irrigation for farmers throughout the cultivation season.

During his visit to Rajapara and Dirima, Minister Hazarika emphasized the need for active cooperation from local residents and stakeholders to ensure timely completion of the project. He described the initiative as a major step towards modernising Assam’s irrigation infrastructure and strengthening the state's agricultural sector.

The minister noted that efficient irrigation remains crucial for enhancing crop productivity and improving the economic condition of farmers. He expressed confidence that the project would serve as a model for future irrigation schemes across the state.

Also present during the inspection was Boko MLA Raju Sahu Mesh, who highlighted the importance of the project for the farming community in Boko and adjoining areas.

Once completed, the Singua Water Supply Pilot Project is expected to significantly boost agricultural output and provide long-term benefits to thousands of farmers by ensuring a dependable source of irrigation water.