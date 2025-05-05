Assam's fisheries sector is set for significant advancement as the state targets improvements in quality and export capabilities. During the two-day Conclave on the Development of Fisheries Sector, hosted by the Raj Bhavan and the Department of Fishery, Assam, experts and officials gathered in Guwahati to discuss key strategies for enhancing the industry.

The event, which took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC), marked a milestone in Assam’s ongoing efforts to boost its fisheries. Assam's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, expressed his appreciation for Governor Laxmanacharya, for conceptualising and organising the event.

"It was an honour to be a part of this pioneering initiative, the first of its kind in Assam," Kota tweeted, adding that the state's fisheries sector has made impressive strides in recent years.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in Assam was conceptualised by Governor with strong support from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Fisheries Minister K Paul.

Drawing from his personal connection to the industry, Kota noted, "As someone born and raised in Andhra Pradesh, a state renowned for its inland fishery production, I feel a personal connection to this initiative."

India currently ranks as the second largest aquaculture producer globally, third in overall fish production, and fourth in global fish exports. Assam has established itself as the fourth-ranked inland state nationally, producing 4.99 lakh metric tonnes of fish in 2023-24.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that Assam has achieved self-sufficiency in fisheries following Union Minister Amit Shah's directive two years ago for all northeastern states to become self-sufficient in egg, milk, and fish production.

To elevate Assam's position in the sector, Kota identified six priority areas:

- Transition from self-sufficiency to export excellence

- Expansion of scientific clusters

- Promotion of entrepreneurship

- Improved financial access for fish farmers

- Quality assurance, certification and traceability

- Integrated supply chains

The state's fisheries development strategy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, with Assam positioning itself to become a model state in inland fisheries production.