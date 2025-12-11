Assam’s flagship Anganwadi project faces scrutiny over alleged Rs 25 crore consultancy levy

A flagship programme to build standardised Model Anganwadi Centres across Assam has drawn significant attention after concerns emerged over an alleged 1 per cent consultancy fee allegedly charged for every unit built under the scheme.

Each centre carries an approved construction cost of Rs 25,00,000 as per DSR 2021, with a consultancy component of about Rs 24,066. What appears small per unit allegedly scales to more than Rs 25 crore across the sanctioned centres, prompting questions about how the fee was calculated and why it was applied uniformly.

Experts note that consultancy inputs for a model building—such as design, structural engineering and DPR work—are typically one-time expenses. The recurring levy has therefore raised concerns about alleged duplication of consultancy work or alleged inflation of project costs.

Further doubts stem from arithmetic inconsistencies. A reverse calculation of 1 per cent from the approved cost should place the consultancy amount closer to Rs 24,066. Yet, observers say the mismatch allegedly indicates either a flawed formula or undisclosed deductions.

Activists and opposition leaders have demanded clarity from the Directorate of Social Welfare, Assam. They want disclosure of who the consultant is, what services were allegedly provided for the repeated payments and why a standardised structure warrants recurring consultancy fees. They argue that when public funds intended for child development infrastructure are involved, any unexplained component must be examined thoroughly.

Political analysts add that the issue has become a test of public trust. Allowing consultancy charges to allegedly accumulate into a multi-crore figure without clear justification, they say, raises concerns about transparency in welfare-related spending.

The Directorate of Social Welfare has not yet issued a formal response. Until the government addresses the allegations, the question of why a cost-saving model design has allegedly produced a rising consultancy bill is expected to remain at the centre of public debate.