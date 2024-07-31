Assam's flagship welfare programme, Orunodoi 3.0, is set for a major expansion, adding 20 lakh new beneficiaries from September and raising the total to 47 lakh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this significant boost during a meeting on July 31, stressing that beneficiaries must possess both Aadhaar and ration cards to qualify.

The government is also ramping up its agricultural procurement efforts. Paddy and mustard procurement targets have been increased, with mustard procurement expected to nearly triple from 11,000 MT this year to 30,000 MT next year.

In a move to support local entrepreneurs, the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan will distribute funds to 30,000 applicants in two phases. The first phase, slated for September 30, will provide Rs 2 lakh to each selected applicant following district-wise interviews.

Assam's cultural heritage is getting a boost with a mass event planned for November 20 to promote the Jhumur dance. This spectacle will feature 8,000 dancers and artists, aiming to raise awareness and appreciation for this traditional art form.

The Chief Minister also outlined several other initiatives, including measures to ensure fair conduct of Grade III and IV job examinations, an ambitious tree-planting drive under Amrit Brikshya 2.0, and the abolition of VIP culture in the state.

Administrative changes are also on the horizon, with sub-districts set to be reclassified as 'District Equivalents' from October 2. Additionally, the government plans to establish new Aadhaar centres at 13 medical colleges and hospitals to improve access to essential services.

The sports sector will see renewed focus with the launch of Khel Maharan 2.0 by the end of the year, though specific details were not provided.