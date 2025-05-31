Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to combating floods and erosion, stating that the Water Resources Department is working tirelessly on the ground — day and night — to protect lives and property amid the ongoing flood crisis.

“Be it daylight or midnight, our flood fighters are always on the ground to protect lives and property,” the minister said while lauding the engineers, officials, and frontline staff of the department for their relentless efforts across several vulnerable regions.

In Chollong Pathar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and senior district officials inspected the progress of flood and erosion control measures. Similar reviews were carried out at Kakodunga, where officials closely monitored the condition of the embankments.



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In Kalapani, erosion control activities are in full swing near the local police outpost, with workers pushing ahead under challenging monsoon conditions.

The minister also spotlighted key emergency works in Bajali district, where flood protection is actively being undertaken along the Right Bank of the Burahdiya River under the Pathsala Water Resources Division. According to Hazarika, the department is closely supervising the operations to ensure timely completion before the peak of the monsoon season.

Hazarika praised the ground-level engineers and workers, emphasizing that their dedication is critical in shielding flood-prone communities. “Their efforts are nothing short of heroic,” he said, adding that the government is prioritizing resources, manpower, and infrastructure to mitigate the damage caused by floods and erosion.

The minister assured the people of Assam that all necessary steps are being taken to protect lives, livelihoods, and property as the state navigates the annual monsoon season.