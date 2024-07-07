The catastrophic floods sweeping through Assam have claimed the lives of 129 wild animals at the renowned Kaziranga National Park, an official confirmed on Sunday. This devastating toll comes as the entire Northeastern state grapples with severe inundation.

As of Saturday, 114 animal deaths had been reported due to the floods. The latest figures include six rhinos, 100 hog deer, two sambar deer, and an otter. Drowning has been identified as the primary cause of death, though two animals succumbed after being hit by vehicles while migrating to higher ground, according to the official.

The affected animals often use a segment of NH-715 to traverse to the hills of Karbi Anglong. Tragically, twenty animals perished during treatment efforts.

Despite the grim statistics, there have been notable successes in rescue operations. A total of 96 animals have been saved, including 84 hog deer, two rhinos, two sambar deer, two scops owls, and one each of swamp deer, hare, rhesus macaque, otter, elephant, and jungle cat. Currently, 26 animals are receiving medical care, while 50 have been released post-treatment.

Kaziranga National Park is experiencing its worst flooding in recent years. The last significant devastation occurred in 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 350 animals. As of Friday evening, 68 out of the 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division were submerged. These camps, manned by forest personnel, are crucial for patrolling and safeguarding the park's diverse flora and fauna.

In response to the crisis, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to limit vehicular traffic on NH-715. The speed of vehicles has been restricted to 20-40 km per hour to prevent further wildlife casualties as animals cross the highway seeking refuge from the floodwaters.