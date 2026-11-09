The sixth edition of the FolkTea Festival, an open-air cultural festival held in a tea garden, will take place on November 28 and 29 at Hatipoti Tea Estate in Pabhoi, Biswanath district, Assam.

Organised by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation in association with Hatipoti Tea, the two-day festival will bring together folk traditions, indigenous games, music and cultural performances to showcase the heritage of Assam’s tea-growing communities.

The festival aims to position tea as an important part of Assam’s cultural identity and promote its significance beyond its status as an agricultural commodity. Through music, storytelling, cultural activities and tourism initiatives, FolkTea seeks to highlight the connection between Assam tea, the state's history, landscape, hospitality and indigenous communities.

An important feature of this year's edition will be the Founders' Club Retreat, scheduled for November 28. The retreat will bring together entrepreneurs, startup founders and business leaders from Assam and other parts of the country to facilitate networking, exchange of ideas and discussions on potential collaborations and economic opportunities in the Northeast.

The event will also seek to highlight the tourism potential of Assam's North Bank region, particularly areas around the Northern Range of Kaziranga National Park. A special car rally towards the Arunachal Pradesh border has also been planned to showcase the region's natural landscapes and encourage exploration of emerging tourism circuits.

The festival's Gala Evening will feature folk music, theatre and cultural performances, while the main public event on November 29 will include indigenous games and musical performances.

The festival will conclude with Tanmoy Saikia Night, with free entry for visitors on the main festival day.



Sixth edition of Folktea Festival

Through its cultural and entrepreneurial initiatives, FolkTea aims to provide a platform for promoting Assam's tea heritage while bringing greater attention to the region's cultural traditions, tourism opportunities and emerging business ecosystem.