Assam State Forest Department has taken special measures to ensure coexistence between wild elephants and humans.

It is to be mentioned that a herd of elephants including calves has been grazing in Dakuapara, Pakharapara, Chandmari, Sakhati, Mouman Tangabari, Jongakhuli etc. villages especially connected with the reserve forest areas under the Singra Forest range Office of West Kamrup Division from the last few days.

When the herd of elephants entered the villages people were deprived of sleep and villagers alleged that they were also deprived to go for work as they earn their living by wages. They do not even go to their paddy fields also, because of the wild elephants.

A state forest team led by Ranger Bhargabh Hazarika launched a mobile awareness unit to calm the situation of terror. The unit has started a campaign with a microphone among the villages.



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Bhagabh Hazarika, the ranger of the Singra Range said, "We visited shops, daily bazaar areas, Namghar, temples, schools, churches etc. in the villages and through the microphone we made awareness among the villagers about the consequences of human-elephant conflicts."

"Also we urge the villagers to maintain distance from the wild elephant so that it will reduce the conflicts and both humans and elephants can live without any losses," added Hazarika.

Hazarika also urged the villagers that even after wild elephants try to attack; people should maintain their distance and inform the forest department so that without any major incident it can be avoided.

However, people from many villages are now under tension for damage to their banana gardens, rubber gardens, paddy fields and betel nut gardens. Many villagers depend only on these for a living.

Villagers of the area suspected that the herd of elephants was stuck in these specific places for the last few days because their corridors were blocked due to the extension works that are undergoing on NH 17. However, villagers urge the state government to find a solution for the wild elephants, so that they go back to the forest.