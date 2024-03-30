Assam sees a surge in the demand for the state’s most recognisable cultural symbol, the traditional Gamosa. This surge is seen ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the Rongali Bihu just around the corner.

For the weavers, this surge in demand for the hand-women Gamosas proves to be a ray of hope as it will boost their incomes.

In view of the rise in demand, the artisans and weavers have completely dedicated themselves to making the Gamosa in Guwahati and several other parts of the state.

In April 2023, the Assam government received the geographical indications (GI) tag for the Asomiya Gamosa, a traditionally woven handloom product from Assam with a red border and floral motifs.